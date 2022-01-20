Old Worli crematorium in Mumbai to get world-class makeover

At a time when death has literally become a part of life, Mumbai will soon have a world-class public crematorium open to all communities. The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar crematorium, just off Worli Naka, is being transformed into a series of eight covered pavilions where the last rites can be conducted under vast skylights and amidst landscaped gardens, with in-built closed circuit cameras that can relay the ceremony to friends and family across the world.