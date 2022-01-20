Supreme Court to hear plea against refusal to renew FCRA registration to 6,000 NGOs

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea for quashing of the Centre's decisions by which it has refused to renew or cancelled FCRA registration for close to 6000 NGOs and listed the case for hearing on January 24. The court agreed to the plea for early hearing on a petition filed by US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative which was founded by an Indian and has branches across the world and works closely with many NGOs, including the Missionaries of Charity.