66% of those in Mumbai Covid ICUs are incidental patients

Almost two-third patients in Mumbai’s Covid intensive care units are those admitted for other reasons but incidentally tested positive during routine screening. Doctors across hospitals said these patients are not suffering from Covid complications but are occupying Covid ICU beds as they have tested positive. That said, demand for Covid ICUs is comparatively less in this wave. Nearly 1,000 Covid ICU beds out of 3,000 reserved for the viral disease in the city are occupied at present.