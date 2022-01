Amar Jawan Jyoti or the ‘eternal flame’ at the iconic India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years on Friday and merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial (NWM) in the run-up to this Republic Day. A part of the flame at the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be carried to the NWM during a solemn ceremony to merge the two flames at 3.30 pm,” a defence ministry official said Thursday.