Open to contesting UP polls, but that doesn’t mean I’m CM face: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that she might make her electoral debut by contesting in the UP assembly elections, but she shouldn’t be seen as the party’s candidate for the CM’s post. She said that contesting the UP elections has been under consideration and internal discussions are on. “When there is a consensus, we will let you know,” said Priyanka, the Congress’s in-charge for UP since 2019.Full Article