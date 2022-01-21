PM Narendra Modi most popular global leader: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained the most popular global leader with an approval rating of 71%, according to a survey undertaken by US consulting firm Morning Consult. He was followed by Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66%), Italy's Mario Draghi (60%) and Japan's Fumio Kishida (48% ), according to global consulting firm Morning Consult. Modi had the lowest disapproval ratings among all the leaders tracked at 21%.