Weekend curfew in Delhi: DDMA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines; Check what`s allowed, what’s not
Published
The weekend curfew, which has been imposed from 10 pm on Friday, will remain in place till 5 am on Monday.Full Article
Published
The weekend curfew, which has been imposed from 10 pm on Friday, will remain in place till 5 am on Monday.Full Article
The weekend curfew, which has been imposed from 10 pm on Friday, will remain in place till 5 am on Monday.
The DDMA has issued a fresh set of orders for the requirement of e-passes for movement during night or weekend curfew.