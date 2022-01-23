UP Assembly Elections 2022: Dharmendra Pratap, India's tallest man, joins Samajwadi Party

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Dharmendra Pratap, India's tallest man, joins Samajwadi Party

DNA

Published

India's tallest man, Dharmendra Pratap, has joined the Samajwadi Party just a few weeks ahead of the UP assembly polls 2022.

Full Article