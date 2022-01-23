PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate
Published
The government has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.Full Article
Published
The government has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.Full Article
On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi unveiled a hologram statue of the freedom..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion of..