Supreme Court revokes 1-year suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs
Holding that suspension of a member from any assembly beyond one session is grossly violative of "basic democratic values" and worse than expulsion, the Supreme Court Friday held the July 2021 resolution passed by the Maharashtra assembly to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer of the House as "unconstitutional, grossly illegal and irrational" as the period of suspension extended beyond the remainder of the session concerned.