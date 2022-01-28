Don’t blindly follow West in criminalising marital rape: Govt
Opposing the PILs related to “marital rape”, the Centre has told the Delhi high court that, among other things, misuse of Section 498 of the IPC related to dowry harassment and lack of a mechanism to verify when consent stands withdrawn by the wife are concerns because of which India should move cautiously and not follow other countries blindly on the issue. This has been conveyed to the court in a written submission.Full Article