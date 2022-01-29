Politics in Punjab gets personal: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘sister’ cries foul, wife junks claim
Days ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, a woman, Suman Toor (70), who claims to be Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister on Friday alleged that he did not give “due place” to his mother and sisters after the death of their father. The charge, however, was rejected by Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, claiming that her husband’s parents had separated in his childhood.Full Article