Beating Retreat: India 4th country to achieve this feat, says Jitendra Singh as 1,000 drones set to light up sky

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that India will become the fourth country in the world after UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky during the beating retreat ceremony. Speaking to ANI, the Union minister in Vijaypur said, "It is a matter of pride that for the first time, 1,000 drones will light up the sky during the beating retreat ceremony. India will become the 4th country in the world after UK, Russia and China to achieve this feat."