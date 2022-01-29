Need to be vigilant even though Covid-19 cases reducing: Union health minister Mandaviya to eastern states
There is still a need to be vigilant and not lower the guard even though the active cases of Covid-19 in most of the states and the positivity rate have shown a fall in the last two weeks, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in an interaction with five eastern states on Saturday. Officials from Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal participated in the meeting, stated an official release.Full Article