Union home minister Amit Shah, who was in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur as part of his election campaign on Saturday, reached out to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary again, the second time in a week, and said, “If Samajwadi Party (RLD’s alliance partner) forms the next government, Jayant bhai, you will be sidelined and Azam Khan will take over.”