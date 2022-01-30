It's our collective endeavour to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's noble ideals: PM on Bapu's death anniversary
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary and said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation. India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.Full Article