Springing a surprise, BJP has fielded former SP leader and party's Dalit MP from Agra, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, again-st former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in "family bastion" Karhal. Baghel, who is presently the minister of state for law and justice at the centre, filed his nomination papers soon after Akhilesh completed the formality in the constituency, which comes under Mainpuri.