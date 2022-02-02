India records 1.61 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1,733 deaths in last 24 hours
Published
The country recorded 2,81,109 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,95,11,307. The active cases stand at 16,21,603.Full Article
Published
The country recorded 2,81,109 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,95,11,307. The active cases stand at 16,21,603.Full Article
Data from Public Health Scotland also shows that 154 new cases were recorded overnight in the region.
In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,67,059 cases of the Covid-19 virus, meanwhile, the daily death toll increased from yesterday..