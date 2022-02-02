India records 1.61 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1,733 deaths in last 24 hours

India records 1.61 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1,733 deaths in last 24 hours

Zee News

Published

The country recorded 2,81,109 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,95,11,307. The active cases stand at 16,21,603.

Full Article