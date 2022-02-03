'Would not endorse,' says US state dept spokesperson on Rahul Gandhi's 'Pakistan-China' remarks
Published
The United States States has said that it "would not endorse" Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the foreign policies of the BJP-led government, which the Congress leader alleged had brought "China and Pakistan together." US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a press briefing said, "I will leave it to the Pakistanis and the PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not - would not endorse those remarks."Full Article