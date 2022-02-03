Indian envoy will not attend opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics, says MEA
Published
Indian envoy will not attend opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. "Regrettable that China has chosen to politicise the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on reports of China making Galwan soldier the torchbearer.Full Article