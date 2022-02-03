Indian envoy not to attend Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 over Galwan soldier row
The Indian envoy will not be attending the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics over the fresh Galwan controversy.Full Article
Indian envoy will not attend opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on..
