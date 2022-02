India became the third country in the world to officially record more than 5 lakh deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching the grim milestone on Thursday. Only the US, with over 9.1 lakh Covid fatalities, and Brazil (nearly 6.3 lakh) have reported more deaths from the virus so far. At 3.3 lakh, the toll from the pandemic in Russia is the fourth highest, ahead of Mexico, which has so far logged just over 3.07 deaths.