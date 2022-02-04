Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi reacts to nephew's arrest by ED, says THIS
Published
The ED on late Thursday evening arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case.Full Article
Published
The ED on late Thursday evening arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case.Full Article
Days ahead of Punjab polls, the ED arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, a nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi,..
Weeks before the Punjab polls, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at premises linked to Chief Minister Charanjit..