As many as 30,111 children were orphaned, lost a parent, or abandoned due to Covid-19 or other reasons from April 2020 to June 5, 2021, the government said on Friday. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said a total of 26,176 children have lost a parent, 3,661 were orphaned and 274 abandoned during the period.