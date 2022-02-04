China building Pangong bridge in area occupied since 1962: Govt
The government on Friday reiterated in Parliament that the bridge China is constructing on Pangong Lake is located in areas that have continued to be under China’s illegal occupation since 1962 and that India has never accepted this illegal occupation. The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty, govt has said.Full Article