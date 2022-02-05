Punjab polls: Why Congress dithers over declaring CM face
Punjab Congress leaders and workers are waiting with bated breath for party leader Rahul Gandhi to announce a chief ministerial candidate for the assembly election in the state to be held on February 20. On the other hand, declaring a CM face has become a Hobson’s choice for the party leadership. The Congress high command had so far resisted burning its fingers by announcing a CM face. But the prevailing circumstances have forced it to take a call on the vexed issue.Full Article