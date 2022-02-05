India reports 1.27 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 7.98 pc

DNA

Published

On Saturday, India recorded 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases, total tally now at 4,20,80,664 COVID-19 cases for the country.

