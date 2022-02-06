Navjot Singh Sidhu or Charanjit Singh Channi? Congress likely to announce Punjab CM face today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will most likely announce the party's CM face for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections today.Full Article
Today, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his candidature from the Amritsar East assembly segment. SAD has fielded..
There have been speculations of apparent tension between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.