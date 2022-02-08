At 67,597, India reports 19% decline in new Covid cases
Published
A total of 1,188 deaths were registered in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,04,062, said the Union Health ministry on Tuesday morning.Full Article
Published
A total of 1,188 deaths were registered in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,04,062, said the Union Health ministry on Tuesday morning.Full Article
Watch VideoNew Jersey's governor announced plans Monday to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools a month from now..
India reports 83,876 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 895 deaths. Delhi reopened physical classes in hybrid mode as..