Isro’s first launch this year on February 14; PSLV-C52 to launch Risat-1A

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Tuesday said the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle — PSLV-C52 — mission is scheduled at 5:59am on February 14 from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This will be Isro’s first launch this year.“The PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710kg into a sun synchronous polar orbit of 529km,” Isro said.