Karnataka colleges shut for 3 days as hijab row turns violent
Published
The Karnataka government declared a three-day holiday for high schools and colleges across the state as the hijab controversy took a violent turn in some parts of Karnataka on Tuesday. The educational institutions will reopen on February 12. “All government, aided, unaided, degree, diploma and engineering colleges will be closed for three days. However, examinations scheduled between February 9 and 11 will be held as scheduled.Full Article