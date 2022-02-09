Next Covid variant likely to be more infectious: WHO
Published
Omicron will not be the last variant and the next variant of concern is likely to be more transmissible, the World Health Organization has said, warning against complacency in following Covid-appropriate protocol. “Omicron will not be the last variant you will hear us speaking about. The next variant of concern will be more fit and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating.Full Article