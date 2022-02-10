Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Everything that has happened so far
BJP is expected to face stiff challenge from the resurgent alliance of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in much hyped UP Assembly Election 2022.Full Article
Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election began today in 11 districts.
Today, BJP launched its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The manifesto is dubbed the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp..