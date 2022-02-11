One who built university in jail, one who killed farmers out on bail: Akhilesh

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said while Azam Khan is in jail for building a university, a Union minister's son is out on bail in a case pertaining to the killing of farmers, and mockingly said this is the "new India" of the saffron party. He also claimed that the voting in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has given enough indications that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out from the state.