If voted to power, ‘dynasts' in UP will stop BJP's welfare schemes for poor: PM Modi at Kasganj rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh and asked people not to vote for the ‘dynasts' who intend to stop the government's welfare schemes for the poor if they come to power. Modi was addressing a physical rally in Kasganj district which will vote in the third phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.Full Article