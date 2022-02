The second phase of election in Uttar Pradesh, being held in 55 seats on Monday, is a do or die battle for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine as more than half of the constituencies are Muslim-dominated and this minority community is poised to vote for the alliance. Traditionally, SP has banked upon Muslims and Yadavs (MY) to come to power.