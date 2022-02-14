UP 2nd phase polls: Will ‘silent’ Muslim voters oblige PM Modi, BJP?

Though Muslims are said to be inclined towards voting for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) in the ongoing seven-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP are making last-ditch efforts to woo the BJP's “silent voters” in the minority community. Keeping in mind the domination of Muslims in 37 of the 55 constituencies in the second phase of UP election on Monday, Modi has sought to reach out to the women voters among them.