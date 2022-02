Urging the BJP to watch the Shiv Sena's "no holds barred" press conference on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said "three-and-a-half BJP leaders would soon be in jail, in the cell where former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is currently being held." Raut said the Sena had "tolerated enough" and "now we will destroy them."