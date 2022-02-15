Deep Sidhu death: Charanjit Channi expresses shock; here are political reactions
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led the battery of Punjab politicians who expressed their shock and condolences on the death of actor Deep Sidhu. "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu," Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister added.Full Article