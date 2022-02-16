Why strategic 'backer' Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has now become BJP baiter

To India at large, Mamata Banerjee comes across as the chief minister who's in perpetual attack mode against BJP. Other non-NDA CMs such as Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra and M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu tend to pick and choose their battles. Naveen Patnaik has, for the most part, opted for a life of co-existence, tending to his turf and staying out of bruising fights.