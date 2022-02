JKBOSE 10th result 2021-2022: Students can now download their results from jkbose.nic.in. The results for the 10th class students for Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) were declared at around 4.30 pm today. The students can now check their results by using valid credentials like name and roll number by logging in to the official website jkbose.nic.in.