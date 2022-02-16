UP: 9 die after accidentally falling into well in Kushinagar
As many as nine people died after they accidentally fell into a well during a 'haldi' ceremony in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.Full Article
"During a wedding programme, some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke. An ex-gratia of Rs..
This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke.