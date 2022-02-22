Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security after being released on furlough
Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a sentence in Haryana jail, has been released on furlough with Z-plus security.Full Article
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was granted a 21 days furlough, ahead of the Punjab polls scheduled to take place on the..