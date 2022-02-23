BREAKING: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case
Published
The ED had summoned the minister and NCP leader today morning and brought him to its office.Full Article
Published
The ED had summoned the minister and NCP leader today morning and brought him to its office.Full Article
Nawab Malik is also NCP's national spokesperson and the party's Mumbai unit chief. NCP workers protested Malik's detention and..
The ED`s move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the..