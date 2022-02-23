Money laundering case: ED arrests Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik after questioning
Published
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was on Wednesday arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Malik was being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the said case for around six hours earlier on Wednesday. The agency was probing Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.Full Article