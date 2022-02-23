ED arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for ‘funding Dawood operations’

IndiaTimes

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested NCP functionary and Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. He is the second minister of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government to go behind bars after Anil Deshmukh. The ED produced Malik before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that remanded him to ED custody till March 3 and said it would pass a detailed order.

