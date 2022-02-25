Centre asks states, UTs to allow relaxation of Covid curbs
Published
The Union home ministry on Friday asked states and union territories to consider relaxing Covid curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours in view of the substantial decline in the number of cases. Issuing Covid-19 guidelines for March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also suggested the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union health ministry recently.Full Article