Rahul Gandhi calls CBSE 'Central Board of Suppressing Education' days after it modifies syllabus of classes 10, 12
Days after the CBSE removed several chapters from the history and political science syllabus of classes 10 and 12, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the national level board of education 'Central Board of Suppressing Education'. He further targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the modification of the syllabus and termed it 'Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder'.Full Article