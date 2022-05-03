FIR filed against Raj Thackeray for provocative speech

Two days after he addressed a mega rally in Aurangabad, police on Tuesday registered an offence against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for allegedly making a provocative speech, among other charges. Reacting to the FIR, party leader Sandeep Deshpande said if Raj Thackeray is arrested, then they must also be prepared for street struggle. He said MNS workers will follow Thackeray’s ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques and there is no change in their stand.