Meanwhile, Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash DesaiFull Article
Uddhav Thackeray hands over portfolios of 9 rebel ministers to other ministers
After Maharashtra, it will be Jharkhand, Rajasthan's turn, TMC will also meet same fate, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Moving against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took away portfolios of nine ministers who have..
Maha crisis: Uddhav Thackeray strips all 9 rebel ministers of portfolios but doesn't sack them
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has stripped the portfolios of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who sided with Eknath Shinde.
